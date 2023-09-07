WATCH: 'Will send you to moon on Chandrayaan 4,' says Haryana CM to woman seeking factory in her village

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has gone viral where he told a woman that she would be sent to the moon on the next Chandrayaan when she asked him for a factory in her village so that ladies there can get employment.

Though his remarks got a few applauds from people gathered at the event, the Haryana Chief Minister is facing flak from opposition.

The clip of Haryana CM was shared by Aam Aadmi Party on X, with the caption, “Shame on such a chief minister. Those who were elected by the public to serve are making fun of the public…”

“The only crime of the woman is that she asked for a factory for employment generation,” the post read.

“Had the same demand been made by Modiji’s billionaire friends for their personal gains, Khattar would have embraced them and put the whole government in their service,” the tweet by AAP read.

What did Manohar Lal Khattar say?

Khattar was addressing a public rally when a woman from people congregated there urged him to set up a factory in her village so that ladies can get employment.

Responding to her, Khattar said, “Agli bar jo chand ke upar jayega Chandrayaan 4, usmein tumko bhej denge. Baith jao (Next time, you will be sent to the moon on Chandrayaan 4. Sit down).”

Sharing the video from his personal account on X, AAP leader Dhan Raj Bansal said: "Khattar loses his mental balance as soon as it comes to the real issues of the public (inflation, unemployment, electricity, road, water)."