Watch | Wild elephant gets too close to bus, cracks windshield; Twitter lauds driver's calmness

A hair-raising incident has gone viral on social media wherein a bus driver had a brief encounter with a wild elephant in Kerala. What was supposed to be a normal day, turned out to be adventurous for a driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus after the wild elephant made a charge towards his vehicle in Munnar.

The now-viral video has been gaining traction not just for the bus driver's encounter with the elephant but also for how he calmly handled the situation amid the panic.

The video was shot by one of the passengers who was present inside the bus. In the video, the windshield of the vehicle is seen cracking as the elephant tries to push it.

Several social media users including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared the video on Twitter.

“Don't know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool," Sahu wrote in her tweet. She further praised "the way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant". Sahi also added that the video shared by K Vija.

Check out video here:

Don't know who is the driver of this Government Bus but he is certainly Mr Cool 😎The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like bussiness as usual between them. 😊 video shared by K.Vijay #elephants #noconflict pic.twitter.com/WHxQStNv7K — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 6, 2022

In the one-and-a-half-minute video, the wild elephant is seen standing in the middle of the road. It then walks towards the bus and charges towrads the windshield while people inside the bus could be heard panicking. Even though the tusker pushes the windshield and cracks it, the driver remains calm. Soon, as the elephant moves aside, the driver quickly accelerates and leaves the place.

So far, this video has been viewed more than 15,000 times. As per local news reports, this brief encounter with the elephant took place at around 4 pm when the bus was on its way to Munnar.

After this video went viral, Twitter users lauded the calmness of the driver who handled the situation well. Residents from Kerala who commented on the clip claimed that the tucker is called Padayappa.