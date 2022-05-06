Watch| 'Waterman of Jabalpur' Shankarlal Soni provides free drinking water to people in city

The 68-year-old Soni, known as the 'Waterman of Jabalpur' provides drinking water for free, riding on a bicycle from street to street in in the city

Shankarlal Soni, an old man from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is winning hearts on the internet after his great display of humanity. The 68-year-old Soni, known as the 'Waterman of Jabalpur' provides drinking water for free, riding on a bicycle from street to street in in the city.

Recently, ANI shared a video of Shankarlal Soni quenching the thirst of the people in the scorching heat of the past few days. In the video, Soni is seen carrying water bottles and water storage bags on his bicycle and offering water to people of all ages in the streets. He also has a placard in front of his bicycle to let people feel free to ask for water.

However, the story is not new for Soni. He has been continuing this noble work for 26 years. According to Soni, he carries a total of 18 water storage bags alongside water bottles every day. Every water storage can carry 5 litres of water. His main motto is to provide clean and cold water for free to passersby.

Soni starts working in the morning and refills the water storage bags thrice a day. Even in the blazing heat of the summer afternoon, he roams from locality to locality and helps people quench their thirst by providing them water to their heart’s content. The local people love him and support him in every manner.

#WATCH Shankarlal Soni, 'Waterman of Jabalpur' provides drinking water for free to people I've been doing this for last 26 yrs. I carry 18 water storage bags along with water bottles. Each storage bag has about 5 ltr of water. I refill them thrice a day, he says.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/MM3u9zuaBj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 4, 2022

Soon, the video of Soni's noble deeds grabbed attention across Twitter. Users got overwhelmed after watching an elderly man doing so much for the betterment of his fellow citizens. Many people applauded him for the initiative and named him ‘a moving drinking water deity’.

Some people also suggested in the comments that the man should get nominated for the Padmashri Award in upcoming years. They have also noted that the administration should also provide more support to Soni.