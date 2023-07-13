India

WATCH: Water from raging Yamuna spills onto streets in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulations of vehicular movement

Ayndrila Banerjee Last Updated:July 13, 2023 10:03:11 IST
Delhi is on high alert as the Yamuna water level crossed 45-year record. ANI

An already-swelled Yamuna reached a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday, inundating nearby areas and causing chaos among residents of New Delhi.

After the water from the Yamuna River was seen spilling over roads in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulations of vehicular movement.

The water levels at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the 208-metre mark on Wednesday night and touched 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday.

According to reports by the Central Water Commission, water levels of the river are expected to rise further. The commission has termed the phenomenon an “extreme situation.”

Traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between the IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police imposed section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure in the flood-prone areas in the national capital as the Yamuna River swelled to 207.25 metres,  the highest ever in the past 45 years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to release a limited quantity of water from the Hathnikhund barrage in Haryana to prevent water levels to rise further in Yamuna.

In his letter to Shah, Kejriwal wrote, “It is well above the danger mark (205.33 m). Prior to this, the maximum level of Yamuna had been reached in the year 1978, which was 207.49 metres. At that time there was a flood in Delhi and the situation became very serious. At the level of 207.55 metres now Yamuna can flood anytime,” the letter reads.

Kejriwal stressed that a flooded Delhi would send a bad message to delegates who are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Published on: July 13, 2023 10:03:11 IST

