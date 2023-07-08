India

WATCH: Wall collapse dented parked cars in Delhi's Kalkaji after heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

FP Staff Last Updated:July 08, 2023 20:34:31 IST
Screengrab

Several cars were damaged in Delhi’s Kalkaji area after a portion of wall of Deshbandhu college collapsed area allegedly due to heavy rains that lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday.

Heavy rains: 19 people lose lives in Kerala, Delhi records its highest one-day rainfall in 20 years

Why you should stay away from electricity poles during rains

Delhi Fire Services said in a statement that calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings were received from Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas.

Fire services teams have been sent to these areas after which it will be ascertained as to what has happened exactly, it said.

Monsoon Mayhem: THESE Indian states are experiencing severe rains

This year's monsoon has been fairly unusual in its route, with Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana seeing 'vigorous' rainfall. Flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Along with Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, among others have also experienced severe rains

Why you should stay away from electricity poles during rains

A 34-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday at the New Delhi railway station after being electrocuted in waterlogged conditions brought on by the capital's nonstop rain. Although utility poles are not typically harmful, there are a few circumstances that may make them dangerous

Heavy rains: 19 people lose lives in Kerala, Delhi records its highest one-day rainfall in 20 years

Delhi on Saturday witnessed the season's first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 20 years causing waterlogging, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and leading to traffic congestion in several parts, the India Meteorological Department said.