WATCH: Wall collapse dented parked cars in Delhi's Kalkaji after heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR
Several cars were damaged in Delhi’s Kalkaji area after a portion of wall of Deshbandhu college collapsed area allegedly due to heavy rains that lashed Delhi-NCR on Saturday.
VIDEO | Several cars were damaged in Delhi's Kalkaji area after a portion of wall of Deshbandhu college collapsed amid heavy rains in the city. pic.twitter.com/fmBEwJdL3e
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023
Delhi Fire Services said in a statement that calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in buildings were received from Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas.
Fire services teams have been sent to these areas after which it will be ascertained as to what has happened exactly, it said.
#WATCH | Due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College located in Kalkaji area of Delhi collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IhMTtAPqeZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023
