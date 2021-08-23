Watch: Video of girl kissing baby who landed in India from Kabul goes viral, wins hearts online

he 12-second clip shows a young girl planting kisses on the baby while he sits on his mother’s lap

A video of a young girl kissing an infant onboard the Indian Air Force’s C-17 transport aircraft has gone viral. The aircraft was carrying out the evacuation process from Afghanistan.

The video was taken from a flight carrying 168 passengers that took off from Kabul and landed in Hindon airbase on 22 August. Among the passengers was an infant without a passport. The 12-second clip shows a young girl planting kisses on the baby while he sits on his mother’s lap.

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

The video won hearts on social media. Many users commented on the heart-warming nature of the clip. The video has been viewed over 2,18,000 times and received over 18,000 likes.

To date, India has evacuated over 400 people from Afghanistan on 23 August on three separate flights. The group of 168 people evacuated on Sunday included 72 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs. It also included Afghan lawmakers Narender Singh Khalsa, Anarkali Honaryar, and their families, according to media reports.

India has also brought in people who were transported from Kabul to Doha and later repatriated to New Delhi. The Indian nationals were brought in two batches of 135 and 146 people respectively. The country has also brought back 87 Indian nationals and two Nepalese citizens via Tajikistan.

Many pictures of tragedy and despair have emerged from Afghanistan after the Taliban overran the capital city of Kabul on 15 August. Scenes of chaos and horror have been witnessed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where countries are evacuating their citizens after the Taliban’s swift capture of the country. The airport has seen hordes of people trying to escape the country as fears grow over the insurgent group’s harsh rule.