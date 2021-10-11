Chimps aren’t just famous for imitating humans but also adapt very quickly to what they witness and experience.

Chimpanzees are quick-witted and sharp animals who are more genetically close to humans than monkeys or apes. When it comes to chimpanzees, they are said to be our closest cousins in the animal kingdom and share nearly 99 percent of our DNA.

In a viral video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, a chimpanzee can be seen washing clothes. The short clip has garnered attention from internet users as the chimpanzee can be seen sitting beside a stream and washing a yellow-colored t-shirt in desi style.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUrLbF2j8Sr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This rare sight of the chimpanzee has taken the internet by storm as it carried out all the required steps taken by humans while washing clothes. The chimp first smoothed out the yellow cloth with his bare hands. Then, he picked the soap bar kept next to him inside the water and rubbed it thoroughly on the garment. All the while, the chimpanzee kept using water from the stream beside him.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by a guy named Sachin Sharma, with the username helicopter_yatra_. It felt as if the chimpanzee had seen this washing style earlier and knew the entire method of cleaning a garment. The Instagram account of Sharma has a number of other eccentric videos as well. A couple of them consisting of animals doing some of the most insane activities.

People sent their love to this chimpanzee by sharing heart emoticons in the comment section. A viewer also said that they had found their new housekeeper in the form of this lovely chimpanzee. Some people also reacted with smiley and laughing emoticons as they found this chimp extremely hilarious.

The video has gained nearly ninety-five thousand views with more than three-thousand six hundred likes on Instagram and continues to garner the attention of viewers.