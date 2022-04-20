In the video, the girl introduces herself as Paushika and talks about the tourist spots she plans to visit in the valley

A video of this little girl expressing her disappointment as she did not get to see snow during her visit to Kashmir has been winning hearts online. The adorable video caught the attention of a police official in Jammu and Kashmir who asked the 'cutie' to come in winters and promised her that she will be able to witness know then.

Watch video here:

Hey,Cutie

Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then pic.twitter.com/2eG7RIccPc — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 16, 2022

In the video, the girl introduces herself as Paushika and talks about the tourist spots she plans to visit in the valley. Speaking about her first trip to Kashmir, the kid says that her family has planned to visit the Tulip garden and houseboats on Dal lake. The girl says that Kashmir is a beautiful place and the language was also good but added that she was disappointed as she couldn't find snow. "My goal was to touch snow," she added. The video was widely appreciated by social media users. Reacting to the video, a user praised the girl’s confidence in expressing her views. Another wrote that after watching the video even he wanted to visit Kashmir.

A user lauded the girl's sweetness and mentioned that she would surely achieve her goal.

So sweet sweetheart definitely you’ll archive your goal in Kashmir https://t.co/mpWA4Npvc3 — आरती सिसांगीया (@ArtiSisangiya) April 16, 2022

Another user echoed with what the police official said in his tweet and wrote that she should come in winters to enjoy snow in Kashmir.

God bless such an angel. Please come in winters and play with snow as much as u like — Asiya Shafiq (@AsiyaShafiq4) April 16, 2022

A user even hailed her English speaking skill. "She is so sweet, come again. Kashmir will welcome you with beautiful white hands," the user added.

Others mentioned that the girl should not be judged on the basis of her English speaking skill and that her confidence deserved an appreciation.