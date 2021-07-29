The incident which took place at Randhir Verma Chowk near Dhanbad district court under Sadar police station

In a shocking CCTV footage that has emerged from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, additional district judge Uttam Anand allegedly was mowed down intentionally by an autorickshaw driver while the former was jogging on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which took place at Randhir Verma Chowk near Dhanbad district court under Sadar police station area, appeared to be an intentional attack as the judge was hit from behind on a relatively empty road. The autorickshaw fled from the spot without stopping.

Although the judge was shifted to a hospital nearby, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Around 5 am, a vehicle hit him from the rear and fled. The vehicle that hit him is yet to be identified. An auto-rickshaw was found to be involved from the CCTV footage of the area. The police are probing the incident and the offending vehicle would be nabbed soon," Sanjiv Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told PTI.

The body could be identified only later when the family apparently filed a missing person report and the hospital conveyed the information of an unclaimed body.