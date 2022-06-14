Watch| UP police constable offers mango slices to monkey, internet lauds kind act
Shared on the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Police, the 17-second video captures a constable in uniform sitting on the edge of his jeep and slicing mangoes to feed the monkey
A video of a police constable offering fruits to a monkey and her baby has recently gone viral. The clip, that has won hearts on social media, is sure to leave a smile on your face.
Shared on the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Police, the 17-second video captures a constable in uniform sitting on the edge of his jeep and slicing mangoes to feed the monkey. The constable has been identified as Mohit from Shahjahapur, who is being lauded for his kind gesture.
In the video, Mohit can be seen slicing a mango and offering it to a monkey standing in front of his car door. As he cuts the mango into slices, the monkey which has a baby on its back waits patiently to receive the fruit.
After slicing it, Mohit hands over the pieces of the mango to the mother monkey, who is then seen feasting happily on it. The constable is also seen throwing a few slices to the other side for other monkeys to eat.
“Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat',” the caption read. The hashtag 'UP police cares' also accompanied the tweet.
Check the post and video here:
UP 112, सबके ‘Mon-key’ समझे..
Well Done Constable Mohit, PRV1388 Shahjahapur for making good deeds an 'Aam Baat' #PyarKaMeethaPhal#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/z2UM8CjhVB
— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 12, 2022
Since going viral, the video has collected over 57,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. Many users on social media praised Mohit for his kind and humanitarian gesture. Few even re-shared the tweet asserting that this was truly an exemplary act.
In April this year, another heartwarming video of a traffic cop offering water to a thirsty monkey had made headlines. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Malshej Ghat and the clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.
