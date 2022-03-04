Watch: UP Police constable carries elderly woman to polling station to help cast vote, wins hearts

The incident took place in Gorakhpur district during the sixth phase of elections conducted on 3 March and the constable has been identified as Pawan Kumar

Campaigning is underway for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls have seen a multi-pronged contest among several parties including the BJP, Congress, SP and BSP. Amid the intense campaigning, a heart-warming video showing a police officer carrying an elderly woman to the polling station has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened on 3 March in Gorakhpur district. As polling was underway in the area, a police officer, identified as Constable Pawan Kumar, did the most unexpected and heart-touching act by carrying an elderly woman to a polling station to help her exercise her right to vote.

The 14-second video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Police and shows Kumar walking out of the polling station with a fragile elderly woman in his arms.

Further in the tweet, the UP Police lauded Constable Kumar’s gesture of playing the role of a "true watchdog of democracy" and helping the woman cast her vote in Barhalganj police station. They ended the post saying “Proud of you Pawan” with a hashtag #UPPCares. Check out the video here:

कंधे पर बंदूक़ और गोद में माँ है

इसीलिए ख़ाकी पर इतना गुमाँ है जनपद गोरखपुर में आरक्षी पवन कुमार ने थाना बढ़हलगंज क्षेत्र में एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मतदान स्थल पर सहायता कर लोकतंत्र के सच्चे प्रहरी की भूमिका निभायी है। Proud of you Pawan!#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/DQ9AfX1Nxx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 3, 2022

Since being shared, this video has garnered appreciation from people across the country and has been viewed over 31,500 times. Several social media users lauded this gesture, while others said that the man should be rewarded.

According to reports, 53.31 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5:00 pm in the sixth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The polling was held for 57 seats across 10 districts.

The seventh and concluding phase of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections is slated to be held on 7 March. The final phase will see voting in Varanasi as well as eight adjoining districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi on 4 and 5 March, according to reports. The counting of votes will be done on 10 March.