Watch: UP Police candidate caught trying to cheat with bluetooth device in wig

Getting a government job in the country is not a cakewalk given the competition among the aspiring candidates.

Recently, a candidate who came to write the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector examination, hid a hi-tech Bluetooth wireless set inside a wig that he was wearing. For the exam, the aspirant had a plan of walking inside the hall with two tiny earpieces and a wig to hide wires along with other small gadgets.

The Uttar Pradesh police officials, who are well versed with these tacticsm foiled his attempt of cheating at the venue while he entered the examination hall.

After finding something amiss, what shocked the police was that the wireless headphones which were used by the man were so tiny that even he could not take them out from his ears. Later during investigation, he admitted having them in both the ears.

A video of the same was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma in which police personnel are seen uncovering the candidate's scheme. "Uttar Pradesh mein Sub-Inspector ke exam mein cheating ke shaandar jugaad (Great hacks to cheat during Uttar Pradesh sub-inspector exam)," IPS Sharma wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here

After the video went viral, people on social media commented on the IPS officer's post, asking how the police pulled out the earpieces. While, some were shocked to see at what length the candidate went to cheat instead of preparing for the exam.

Others even raised concerns about how aspirants are pushed to take these extreme and desperate measures only to secure a government job. Few even hilariously asked the government to hire the man, owing to his unique creativity.