WATCH: Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti insults India's flag at Pune concert; booked for insulting tricolour
Pune Police has filed FIR against renowned Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti for allegedly insulting India’s national flag during a concert at a club in Mundhwa.
The incident occurred on Sunday night and was recorded on camera. The clip later went viral on social media.
The case against Uma, the lead vocalist of the band Shanti People, was filed by Havaldar Tanaji Deshmukh at the Mundhwa Police station after the video of the alleged crime spread like a wildfire on various social media platforms.
Senior police inspector Vishnu Tamhane said an offence had been lodged and legal action has been initiated against Shanti and organiser Kartik Morein in the matter.
According to the FIR, Shanti was dancing on the stage holding tricolour in both her hands and later she reportedly threw the flags towards the audience.
Pune : Controversy Erupts As Singer Disrespects National Flag During Performance During A Pre-Independence Day Celebrations In A Musical Concert . Pune Police Files Case Against Singer and Organiser. #Singer #NationalFlag #UmaShanti #Pune #ViralVideo https://t.co/hRd1BtXqLC pic.twitter.com/AcPEcLsXSF
— Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) August 15, 2023
Singer Uma Shanti's act was deemed disrespectful to the national flag of India, prompting legal action against her.
The Ukrainian band - Shanti People - which was on India tour, had already performed in Bengaluru and Bhopal last week. Sunday's performance was band's second in the city of Pune after one in October last year.
