FP Staff Last Updated:July 26, 2023 10:09:39 IST
Two youths who were trying to cross a bridge on their motorcycle and got stuck due to overflowing water from a swollen river in Udaipur’s Morwaniya were rescued by the members of civil defence team with the help of a hydraulic crane on Wednesday.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the two youth can be seen holding on to a pillar as the water gushes through the bridge in full speed.

A member of the civil defence team said that the incessant rainfall in the city led to the swelling of the river.

“..After 25 minutes of effort, with the help of a hydraulic crane, we rescued both the youths safely. Their motorcycle was also retrieved,” said Kailash, a member of Civil Defence team.

Kailash said the duo are said to be locals and they had gone there to shoot a video.

“They were lucky that there was a railing there which they could hold on to and we reached there to save them on time…,” he added.

Several parts of the country have been witnessing incessant rains and there are reports of most of the rivers in spate in several states.

Published on: July 26, 2023 10:09:42 IST

