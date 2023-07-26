Two youths who were trying to cross a bridge on their motorcycle and got stuck due to overflowing water from a swollen river in Udaipur’s Morwaniya were rescued by the members of civil defence team with the help of a hydraulic crane on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Two youths were stuck on a bridge in Morwaniya, Udaipur while trying to cross it on their motorcycle even when the nearby river swelled and overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. They were later rescued by Civil Defence with the help of a hydraulic… pic.twitter.com/TAIiTNzgOa — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 26, 2023

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the two youth can be seen holding on to a pillar as the water gushes through the bridge in full speed.

A member of the civil defence team said that the incessant rainfall in the city led to the swelling of the river.

“..After 25 minutes of effort, with the help of a hydraulic crane, we rescued both the youths safely. Their motorcycle was also retrieved,” said Kailash, a member of Civil Defence team.

#WATCH | Kailash, a member of Civil Defence says, “..After 25 minutes of effort, with the help of a hydraulic crane, we rescued both the youths safely. Their motorcycle was also retrieved. We are being told that both of them are locals, they had gone there to shoot a video…They… pic.twitter.com/ytYzOou97O — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 26, 2023

Kailash said the duo are said to be locals and they had gone there to shoot a video.

“They were lucky that there was a railing there which they could hold on to and we reached there to save them on time…,” he added.

Several parts of the country have been witnessing incessant rains and there are reports of most of the rivers in spate in several states.

With inputs from cities