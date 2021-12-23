Watch: Two Mumbai women plummet into sea after parasailing rope snaps

This viral video has raised questions on the safety and security measures taken by operators who provide adventure sport facilities across the country

Going out with family and friends for an adventure sport during the holiday season can be wonderful. However, it is always important to ensure that adequate safety measures are taken, or else it could lead to dangerous consequences.

One such incident took place at Mumbai’s Alibaug where a family from Saki Naka went for parasailing.

In a viral video, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, two women can be seen parasailing. The rope, holding both of them to the boat, snaps unexpectedly and within seconds, the ladies are plummeted into the sea.

Take look at the video here

As per NDTV, the incident occurred on 27 November when the two women, identified as Sujata Narkar and Surekha Panikar, went for sight-seeing at the beach.

In the terrifying clip shared on social media, one can see boatmen and the parasailing workers helping both women mount on the ride. The women seem quite excited and elated. They can be seen enjoying their experience when all of a sudden, the rope breaks and plummets them from a height of 100 meters.

As soon as the mishap occurs, the boatmen can be seen turning their boats to go and rescue the women.

Fortunately, the ladies were wearing life jackets and hence managed to stay afloat.

This viral video has raised questions on the safety and security measures taken by operators who provide adventure sport facilities across the country. The incident has also prompted concerns over sports operators not following proper guidelines for maintaining their equipment.

A video of a similar incident went viral in November where a Gujarat couple went to Diu and fell into the sea while parasailing as their rope snapped while they were enjoying the adventure sport.