The recording of the occurrence has been shared by Indian Administrative Service Officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle. Referring to the video, the IAS officer slammed the onlookers who were the silent observer of the incident and did nothing except reeling the scenes.

Elephants are considered gentle animals. But, they can be extremely protective while they are with their calves. To safeguard their calves, elephants can charge anything coming on their way. On 24 June, a similar incident happened on Chamarajanagar-Sathyamangalam national highway in Karnataka where a car was attacked by two elephants. The video of the incident has grabbed many eyes and is doing rounds across the internet.

In the video clip, two elephants with a calf can be seen passing by the national highway when a white car comes on their way. As they turned, the driver of the car stops and parks the car crosswise in the middle of the road. All of a sudden, the elephants are seen charging towards the car while a man gets out of the vehicle and runs away in the opposite direction. The animals break a side mirror by thumping on it with their trunks. The driver wastes no time to reverse the car and escapes from the spot in a hurry.

Sahu found the behaviour of the onlookers unacceptable and captioned the video saying, “Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers. Just because Elephants are gentle, they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power.” Since being shared, the clip has received more than 20,000 views on Twitter and most of the users have agreed with Sahu.

While one of the viewers commented, “Don't honk, don't shout or make noise, don't try to take videos.. should have stopped as soon as he saw elephants but he tries to pass them,” another commenter suggested, “Build elephant corridors along the highway as done in Assam by NHAI. Also, you need to map the same as elephants following a migration route. Kindly map your forest and have forest highway patrol moving around.”