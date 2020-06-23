WATCH: Truck falls into gorge after Bailey Bridge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district collapses; two injured

Pithoragarh: A truck carrying JCB machine fell off Bailey Bridge in Pithoragarh on Monday as the bridge collapsed while the vehicle was crossing it. Two injured people were taken to Munsyari for medical treatment.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Pithoragarh Preeti Priyadarshi told ANI that the incident took place around 9 to 9:30 am today.
#WATCH Uttarakhand: A vehicle fell off Bailey Bridge in Pithoragarh as the bridge collapsed while the vehicle was crossing it. Two people who were injured were taken to Munsyari for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/kcWYwyi1Ds
