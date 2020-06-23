You are here:
WATCH: Truck falls into gorge after Bailey Bridge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district collapses; two injured

India Asian News International Jun 23, 2020 08:08:10 IST

Pithoragarh: A truck carrying JCB machine fell off Bailey Bridge in Pithoragarh on Monday as the bridge collapsed while the vehicle was crossing it. Two injured people were taken to Munsyari for medical treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Pithoragarh Preeti Priyadarshi told ANI that the incident took place around 9 to 9:30 am today.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 08:08:10 IST



