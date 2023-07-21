WATCH: Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole thrashed, urinated upon
The tragic incident occurred following a dispute between Naveen and one of Ramanjaneyulu's friends over a girl. On 19 June, around 9 pm, Ramanjaneyulu called Naveen to an isolated place. They consumed alcohol, and later assaulted Naveen. Two of them urinated on him
In Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole, a distressing incident took place where a Dalit man, identified as Mota Naveen, was subjected to a brutal assault by a group of nine men due to his relationship with a girl. Shockingly, two suspects urinated on him, and one of the suspects recorded the entire incident on video.
According to the police, the main suspect has been identified as Manne Ramanjaneyulu. The group also included two minors.
Ongole SP Malika Garg said, according to India Today, “The act was recorded by one of the members of the group. Mota Naveen was taken to the hospital, but he did not mention anything about the act. He got discharged and left the hospital before the police could talk to him. The video of the act was secured five days ago.”
The police said that Naveen and Ramanjaneyulu were childhood friends and were involved in numerous robberies.
A case has been filed against the perpetrators under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to commit murder) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
As per the latest update, six of the suspects have been arrested. The prime suspect, Ramanjaneyulu, is still on the run.
With inputs from agencies
