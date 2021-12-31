Watch: Tiger pulls SUV carrying tourists, Anand Mahindra shares chilling video

Shared by entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, the video captures a tiger pulling an SUV full of tourists by using its bite force

A recent video from Karnataka’s Bannerghatta National Park is grabbing all the attention and making headlines. The video, that is now doing rounds on social media, shows a Bengal Tiger ripping off the bumper of an SUV. The wild cat is also seen trying to grab a bite of the automobile part.

Shared by entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, the video captures a tiger pulling an SUV full of tourists by using its bite force. Meanwhile, tourists who were in another vehicle can be heard exclaiming, "Oh my God he (the tiger) is pulling the whole car."

Throughout the video, the animal is repeatedly seen biting on the rear bumper of the Mahindra Xylo SUV. At one point, the tiger even managed to get a tight grip on the bumper and pulled the car backwards. The horrifying scene was recorded by tourists who were in other car.

“Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I'm not surprised he's chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," tweeted the chairman of Mahindra Group. He also informed that the video was spreading like wildlife on messaging app, Signal.

Watch the video here:

Since its release on social media, the video has gathered more than 4 lakh views. A man named Yash Shah, who identified himself as one of the tourists in the car, stated that this incident occurred in November last year. The hair-raising incident took place after the Xylo broke down in the middle of the National Park.

In the comments section, a few marvelled at the strength of the tiger. Whereas, others showed concern over the people who were inside the car.

For the unversed, tigers are the largest members of the cat family and have a strong bite force. Reports suggest that tigers can deliver more than a thousand pounds-per-square-inch of pressure.