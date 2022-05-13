Watch: 'Thirsty' black cobra drinks water from glass, video sends chills on internet

The video is seemed to have sent shivers down the spine of internet users. One user called in 'unbelievable', while another commented about the man who is holding the cup. The user said that it needs a lot of courage to do this.

A chilling video of a black cobra drinking water from a glass has recently gone viral on the internet. The clip that was uploaded on Twitter has left social media users stunned wherein a thirsty black cobra can be seen drinking water out of a glass that is being held in a hand.

The video shows the risky interaction of a man holding the glass without any protection as the venomous snake takes a sip. The clip was shared by a person who responded to a post of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on sharing.

Nanda’s original post showed a monkey and a few ducklings sharing watermelon. “Love to share," Nanda wrote in his tweet.

Love is to share💕 pic.twitter.com/2Y4WETf0aA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 22, 2021

Later, a user responded to the IFS officer’s post with a video of a cobra drinking water. “Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand,” the user captioned the post.

Giving details on how snakes drink water, the user asserted that they don't open their mouth to drink but have a small nostril through which they suck water.

Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there.But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostrils through which they suck water pic.twitter.com/6g2nZUUXke — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 23, 2021

The post dates back to August last year when the user had replied to Nanda but is gaining traction now. Although it is natural for every animal to drink water, especially during summers, very few expect to see a thirsty cobra.

The video is seemed to have sent shivers down the spine of internet users. One user called in 'unbelievable', while another commented about the man who is holding the cup. The user said that it needs a lot of courage to do this.

Cobras are among the most venomous species of snakes. These reptiles are native to Southeast Asia and mostly eat animals and other snakes, including their own kind. The king cobra, which is the longest of the species, is commonly found in India.