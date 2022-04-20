Watch | Thief dances after robbing hardware store in UP's Chandauli, see viral video here

The 32-second clip was shared by Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh on Twitter who tagged Chandauli Police along with Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow in his post.

A video of a thief dancing after looting a store has gone viral on the internet. The incident is said to have happened on 16 April in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli.

In the video, the thief - whose head is covered with a cloth - is seen standing by the shutter door of the store. Soon, he starts grooving inside the shop before making an escape. Following the loot and moments of celebration, the thief is seen crawling and escaping out of the shop through a thin passage between the shutter and floor.

The 32-second clip was shared by Samajwadi Party leader Manoj Singh on Twitter who tagged Chandauli Police along with Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow in his post. "The thief is celebrating after the theft in UP now.@chandaulipolice do you have any responsibility?" Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Watch the video here:

Giving an update on the matter, Chandauli Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident under relevant sections. Necessary actions will also be taken based on electronic and physical evidence received, the police added.

Reports suggest that the robbery took place near the residence of a Superintendent of Police. Local publications reported that the thief picked up all the cash and also some goods worth thousands of rupees, as per shop owner Anshu Singh. The incident came to light when Singh opened his shop the following day, seeing the broken shutter.

There are many such bizarre incidents that have taken place earlier. A similar one reportedly occurred in Ahmedabad in October 2018 where a thief from a gang of five was caught dancing after committing the crime. This incident was also caught on camera.

According to police, the gang of thieves robbed a flat in Sargasan village of Gandhinagar and looted ornaments worth Rs 1.81 lakh.