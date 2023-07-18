WATCH: Teetotaler PM Modi raises toast at dinner with French Prez Macron, then puts the glass aside

A few days ago PM Modi arrived in France for a two-day state visit, where he was the chief guest at the Bastille Day Parade. He also engaged with dignitaries and business leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron had hosted a banquet dinner for PM Modi. At the banquet dinner, PM Modi was seen raising a toast as part of the usual diplomatic protocol, but what he did later has gone viral.

PM Modi doesn’t drink alcohol. After raising the toast he didn’t drink and instead kept the glass on the table.

Watch:

During the toast, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of France on Bastille Day and expressed his delight in celebrating the occasion with them. He expressed gratitude to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for bestowing upon him the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, a gesture that holds great pride and honour for the 1.4 billion people of India.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the enduring friendship between France and India, noting that despite the various challenges faced by the world over the past 25 years, the partnership between the two nations has only grown stronger.

With inputs from agencies