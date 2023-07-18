WATCH: Tamil Nadu woman ends life by jumping in front of bus to get compensation for son's college fees

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Tamil Nadu, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a bus. The woman, identified as Paapaathi (45), worked as a cleaning staff at the Collector’s office in Salem district. She made this decision due to financial constraints relating to her son’s education.

Paapaathi had been misled by someone who claimed that her family would receive Rs 45,000 if she dies due to an accident. Struggling to arrange funds for her son’s college fees, she chose to end her life.

The incident, captured on a video that quickly went viral, has deeply affected netizens. People expressed their sorrow through tweets and comments, questioning the circumstances that drove a mother to take such extreme measures to pay for her son’s education.

Media reports indicate that a police investigation is currently underway, exploring all possible angles surrounding the case.

