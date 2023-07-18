India

WATCH: Tamil Nadu woman ends life by jumping in front of bus to get compensation for son's college fees

Paapaathi had been misled by someone who claimed that her family would receive Rs 45,000 if she dies due to an accident. Struggling to arrange funds for her son's college fees, she chose to end her life

Shivam Verma Last Updated:July 18, 2023 13:00:57 IST
WATCH: Tamil Nadu woman ends life by jumping in front of bus to get compensation for son's college fees

Screengrab. Image Source - Twitter

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Tamil Nadu, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a bus. The woman, identified as Paapaathi (45), worked as a cleaning staff at the Collector’s office in Salem district. She made this decision due to financial constraints relating to her son’s education.

WATCH:

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

Paapaathi had been misled by someone who claimed that her family would receive Rs 45,000 if she dies due to an accident. Struggling to arrange funds for her son’s college fees, she chose to end her life.

The incident, captured on a video that quickly went viral, has deeply affected netizens. People expressed their sorrow through tweets and comments, questioning the circumstances that drove a mother to take such extreme measures to pay for her son’s education.

Media reports indicate that a police investigation is currently underway, exploring all possible angles surrounding the case.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 18, 2023 12:58:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
India

Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises

In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
World

Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned

As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.

World's biggest cruise worth upto Rs 2 lakh set to sail next year; do you fancy a ride?
World

World's biggest cruise worth upto Rs 2 lakh set to sail next year; do you fancy a ride?

The cruise ship measures 1,200 feet or 366 meters with 19-20 floors. The embedded space claims to host up to 5,610 passengers and over 2,350 crew members