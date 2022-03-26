Watch | Tamil Nadu forest staff rescue huge elephant stuck in swamp; see viral video here

The mammal couldn't get out no matter how hard she tried. However, it is when the Tamil Nadu forest department staff worked diligently, they could successfully rescue the massive tusker from the swamp.

Despite the fact that forest animals are familiar with their surroundings, they occasionally get themselves into trouble, which causes them harm. In a recent incident, a 25-year-old elephant in Tamil Nadu got stuck in a swamp in the forests of Gudalur, Nilgiris.

In the video shared by Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests in Tamil Nadu, forest personnel can be seen attempting to pull the elephant out with a rope. While being hauled away, the evidently drained elephant can be seen desperately clutching the rope. She does everything she can to assist the rescuers in safely bringing her to dry land.

Meanwhile, loud calls from rescuers coordinating the rescue operation can be heard in the background. Sahu who is also the monitoring officer for Nilgiris praised the 25-year-old elephant's fighting spirit.

Have a look:

Inspiring team work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers.Hats off 👍 #TNForest pic.twitter.com/YvT2Zmbcue — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 24, 2022

The over one-minute video has received over 15,000 views so far.

After sharing the video, Sahu took to Twitter to honour the seven members of the state's forest department for their heroic efforts in pulling off the gigantic task.

People praised the forest department's quick action when the video went viral, while others highlighted the care that these creatures require.

One of the users wrote, "Kudos to the staff of the Forest Department to help save this elephant. Every elephant’s life is so crucial for us." The user further added, "Unfortunately we are losing a lot of them for many reasons and many are killed callously. SAVE THE ELEPHANTS." "Hats off... great save. Reinforcing the belief in HUMANITY....," said another user.