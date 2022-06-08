Watch | Student fans teacher as she sleeps in class at Bihar school; see video

Criticising the teacher’s action of sleeping during her work hours, a user asked for the suspension of the educator. While, another appreciated 'Baat Bihar Ki', the page on which the video was posted for their ground level reportage.

In a shocking video that has gone viral from a government school in Bihar’s Bettiah, a teacher can be seen sleeping on a chair while a student fanned her. The incident has left the social media users furious.

As per a report in Navbharat Times, the incident happened on Saturday at Katarwa Government Primary School in the Bagahi Puraina village of West Champaran district in Bihar. The educator’s name is Babita Kumari and the incident reportedly happened on 4 June.

A teacher is seen dozing off on a chair with her legs propped up on another one. One of the girls in uniform can be spotted fanning the woman as she sleeps comfortably.

Have a look at the video here:

The clip was shared on Instagram and has been viewed multiple times. Criticising the teacher’s action of sleeping during her work hours, a user asked for the suspension of the educator.

While, another appreciated 'Baat Bihar Ki', the page on which the video was posted for their ground-level reportage. A user even questioned if it was so hard to teach. Another criticised the government for not paying attention to such issues.

Earlier in May, a teacher was caught sleeping in the classroom by the education department officials during an inspection at a government school in the Gopalganj district.

It happened when the Block education officer (BEO) of Baikunthpur, Ashok Kumar was inspecting the Upgraded Middle School Dighwa located in the Baikunthpur block of the district. The photographs of Khalid Hussain, the teacher involved in the incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

When the BEO reached the school for the inspection, he found that the teacher was sleeping while the students were playing and making noise. The teacher got up only after another teacher woke him up.