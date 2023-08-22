WATCH: Stone-pelting on Nagpanchami procession triggers clashes at multiple locations in Bihar’s Motihari
As many as 12 persons including police personnel sustained injuries after unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Mahaviri processions held on Nagpanchami in Bihar’s Motihari on Monday.
The clashes erupted following instances of throwing stones at the procession in Bagaha. Subsequently, significant acts of vandalism and arson were carried out. The videos of the clashes started circulating on several social media platforms, triggering more violence at other places.
It is reported that on Monday, Mahaviri Akhara organized a procession in Ratanmala of Bagaha.
#मोतिहारी पूर्वी चंपारण जिला में महावीरी झंडा के दौरान तीन प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में जमकर उपद्रव हुआ है।इन तीनों प्रखंड में महावीरी झंडा के दौरान दो गुटों के बीच झड़प हुई है।खूब ईंट पत्थर चले हैं।जिसमें पुलिस कर्मियों समेत कई लोग जख्मी हुए हैं … हालांकि जहां-जहां उपद्रव हुआ है।वहां… pic.twitter.com/oAkTQdhw50
— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) August 22, 2023
During the event, unidentified individuals threw stones at the procession, triggering a violent clash between the two factions. Motorbikes were set ablaze and widespread damage occurred.
As a result of this incident, 12 individuals, including police personnel, sustained injuries.
To restore order, a substantial police presence was established in the area. The situation remains tense, as per local reports.
According to reports, confrontations occurred between opposing groups at three different locations in Bihar’s Bagaha and Motihari after rumours spread that someone broke the idol of a Hindu diety.
#Bihar : #पश्चिम_चंपारण ज़िले के बगहा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रत्नमाला में अफ़वाह के बाद उपद्रव की घटना पर जिलाधिकारी दिनेश राय ने जिलेवासियों किसी भी #अफ़वाह पर ध्यान नहीं देने और #शांति बनाये रखने की अपील की है। pic.twitter.com/g7T8V0F9Ut
— आकाशवाणी समाचार, पटना (@airnews_patna) August 22, 2023
In a separate development, similar clashes unfolded at three separate locations in Motihari during the Mahaviri Yatra.
In Mehsi, Kalyanpur, and Tharpa areas of Motihari, confrontations took place between two opposing sides after the Yatra encountered incidents of stone pelting.
Heavy police force has been deployed at all three sites, reports suggest. Police continue to claim that the violence at all locations has been contained.
#Bihar : #पश्चिम_चंपारण ज़िले के बगहा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के #रत्नमाला में अफ़वाह से फैली उपद्रव की घटना के बाद अनुमंडल पुलिस अधिकारी, रामनगर नन्द जी प्रसाद ने इलाके के लोगों शांति बनाये रखने की अपील की है। @bihar_police pic.twitter.com/eqGzKm3RoJ
— आकाशवाणी समाचार, पटना (@airnews_patna) August 22, 2023
