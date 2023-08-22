WATCH: Stone-pelting on Nagpanchami procession triggers clashes at multiple locations in Bihar’s Motihari

As many as 12 persons including police personnel sustained injuries after unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Mahaviri processions held on Nagpanchami in Bihar’s Motihari on Monday.

The clashes erupted following instances of throwing stones at the procession in Bagaha. Subsequently, significant acts of vandalism and arson were carried out. The videos of the clashes started circulating on several social media platforms, triggering more violence at other places.

It is reported that on Monday, Mahaviri Akhara organized a procession in Ratanmala of Bagaha.

During the event, unidentified individuals threw stones at the procession, triggering a violent clash between the two factions. Motorbikes were set ablaze and widespread damage occurred.

As a result of this incident, 12 individuals, including police personnel, sustained injuries.

To restore order, a substantial police presence was established in the area. The situation remains tense, as per local reports.

According to reports, confrontations occurred between opposing groups at three different locations in Bihar’s Bagaha and Motihari after rumours spread that someone broke the idol of a Hindu diety.

In a separate development, similar clashes unfolded at three separate locations in Motihari during the Mahaviri Yatra.

In Mehsi, Kalyanpur, and Tharpa areas of Motihari, confrontations took place between two opposing sides after the Yatra encountered incidents of stone pelting.

Heavy police force has been deployed at all three sites, reports suggest. Police continue to claim that the violence at all locations has been contained.