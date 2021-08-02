Watch: Sports TV commentators get emotional after Indian hockey team qualifies for semi-finals in Tokyo Olympics

The last time India was in the final was back in 1980 during the Moscow Olympics. During that time, India won the tournament for the eighth time by defeating Spain 4–3 in the final

The Indian Hockey team created history after defeating Great Britain by 3-1 in the Olympics Hockey Stadium on Sunday, 1 August. The victory against the UK gave the Indian Hockey team a sigh of relief to get over a 49-year-old wait period of making it back to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, as Indian fans and viewers watched the match on TV, they could not help noticing popular TV Hindi commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey getting emotional. They both were also seen crying post the victory on live television.

During the end of the match, the commentators broke down while describing the proud moment that the Indian Hockey team gave the country.

“Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears. I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions,” a Twitter user identified as Ankit Lal captioned his post saying. He also shared the video from inside the Hindi commentary box.

Watch the video below:

In the video, one of the commentators (Taneja) can be seen expressing himself saying that these are the moments of joy and celebration that can’t be expressed. He was also captured shivering with excitement as the other commentator Pandey hides his face in his hands.

After this big win, the Indian Hockey team will soon lock horns against their toughest competitor of the tournament which is Belgium. As per the schedule, the semi-final between India and Belgium will be held on Tuesday at 7.00 AM IST.

For the unversed, the Belgium team has been undefeated in the tournament so far. They have also scored the most number of goals. If the Indian team wins against Belgium, they are sure to bring home a gold or silver medal this year.