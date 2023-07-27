WATCH: Speeding car ploughs into biker, students in Karnataka's Raichur
The collision sent the biker flying through the air, suffering severe injuries, while the two students walking nearby were fortunately left with minor injuries
In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a speeding car collided with a bike and two young female students in Karnataka’s Raichur district, leaving a trail of devastation near the Raghavendra petrol station. The incident happened on 18 July.
The dramatic footage shows the biker attempting a sudden U-turn on the busy road, seemingly oblivious to oncoming traffic from the opposite direction.
The collision sent the biker flying through the air, suffering severe injuries, while the two students walking nearby were fortunately left with minor injuries.
Related Articles
Watch:
#BreakingNews
Speeding Car Runs Over 3 As Biker Takes Sudden U-Turn In Karnataka’s Raichur.
Is it the fault of the car or the biker?#Thoughts_That_Taught #ViralVideos #accident #HyderabadRains #TejRan #NetwebTechnologies #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/D0P2wsP0Qy
— Kareena (@ILovMyIndia12) July 27, 2023
The heart-wrenching video quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting a public response concerning road safety and the importance of following traffic rules.
A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station, reported NDTV.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Woman shares picture of dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru; Swedish chain apologises
In 2017, the Swedish company earned a whopping $2.24 billion from food sales alone, marking its spot as one of the world's leading food sellers
Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony
Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.