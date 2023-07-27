WATCH: Speeding car ploughs into biker, students in Karnataka's Raichur

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a speeding car collided with a bike and two young female students in Karnataka’s Raichur district, leaving a trail of devastation near the Raghavendra petrol station. The incident happened on 18 July.

The dramatic footage shows the biker attempting a sudden U-turn on the busy road, seemingly oblivious to oncoming traffic from the opposite direction.

The collision sent the biker flying through the air, suffering severe injuries, while the two students walking nearby were fortunately left with minor injuries.

Watch:

The heart-wrenching video quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting a public response concerning road safety and the importance of following traffic rules.

A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station, reported NDTV.

With inputs from agencies