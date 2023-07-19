WATCH: Biker coming from wrong side on Pune-Nashik highway hit by speeding car dragged, pillion flips in air

One person died and another was left seriously injured after a speeding car ran over two motorcycle-borne riding on the wrong side on Pune-Nashik highway.

According to the CCTV footage, the accident took place on July 17 around 6:45 pm bear Santwadi gate on Pune-Nashik highway.

The video shows the two men on bike coming from the wrong side on the busy highway being run over by a speeding car.

After being hit by the speeding car, the person on pillion flung on the road, while the rider and the bike appeared to have been dragged by the car.

A case has been registered against the car driver and police is looking for him.

The incident on Pune-Nashik highway occurred hours after a massive accident took place on Mumbai Nashik highway in Thane district in which four people died after a truck collided with a 'kaali-peeli' (black and yellow taxi) near Khadavli Fata.

The accident occurred when the speeding truck hit the taxi that was attempting to drive to the other side of the road.

On Monday night, another accident was reported in Pune-Nashik highway in which five women were killed and 12 others were critically injured when they were run over by an unidentified vehicle when they were crossing the highway near Rajgurunagar.