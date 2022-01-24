Watch: Snowfall enhances beauty of Shimla, internet compares hill station with Switzerland

People have shared beautiful photos of snow-covered Shimla on social media platforms and called it the Switzerland of India.

As mercury is dipping across Himachal Pradesh, one of the most famous tourist destinations Shimla is experiencing snowfall for the past few days. Most of the parts of the hill station is covered with a thick blanket of snow.

A fresh spell of snowfall on 23 January has enhanced the scenic beauty of the hill station. Houses, trees and railway station coated in a mantle of white have turned the tourist destination more picturesque.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also joined the rally and shared a video clip of a train moving out from the snow-covered Shimla station. In the caption, he wrote that people can experience the same scenic beauty as Switzerland in Shimla. His post has been retweeted by several users.

https://twitter.com/mssirsa/status/1485179000440123398

HP Traffic also shared the mesmerising pictures of Shimla Railway Station. In the photographs, the station can be seen covered in a snowy blanket.

https://twitter.com/TTRHimachal/status/1485190765051400195

Prajwal Busta, a Member of the Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board, also shared a video of the fresh snowfall in the city.

https://twitter.com/PrajwalBusta/status/1485083905502117889

Prasar Bharati News Services also tweeted a clip of snow-covered Shimla.

https://twitter.com/PBNS_India/status/1485087163620667393

In a subsequent tweet, they shared beautiful photographs of people enjoying the snowy weather of the hill station.

https://twitter.com/PBNS_India/status/1485117634576515073

Kufri and Narkanda, other tourist destinations of the state, are also receiving an ample amount of snowfall these days, making the places more picturesque.

However, the normal life of people has been crippled due to the chilly weather conditions.

The Meteorological Center Shimla predicted that several parts of Himachal Pradesh will receive snowfall till 25 January.

According to reports, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall and snow for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

