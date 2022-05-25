Watch| Six people ride scooter together, grab internet's attention; Mumbai Police reacts

The law enforcement agency also asked the user to provide his contact details. Later, the city’s traffic police even sought for the exact location details so that they could go ahead with further action.

Bizarre stunts are quite common on Indian roads. And, the latest one showing six people riding on a single scooter is sure to grab everyone's attention. In a recent video shared on Twitter, as many as six people can be seen sharing one scooter. The incident is said to have happened in Mumbai.

Posted by Ramandeep Singh Hora, the clip shows six young men riding a scooter on the busy roads of Mumbai. Hora captured the dangerous spectacle on camera and posted it on social media. He also tagged Mumbai Traffic Police in his post.

“Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter”, the video was captioned. In the short clip, one person is also seen sitting on the shoulders of another sharing the scooter seat.

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

Within moments, the video went viral and many social media users expressed fear of how the situation could quickly go awry, while others reacted with sarcasm.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai traffic police replied to the post saying that they were looking into the matter. “Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better,” they responded.

The law enforcement agency also asked the user to provide his contact details. Later, the city’s traffic police even sought for the exact location details so that they could go ahead with further action. To which Hora responded saying, “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West”.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 24, 2022

Users went berserk over the video after the video created a buzz on the internet. One user said how many would have fit in had they been travelling in a car. While, another compared Honda giving competition to Tata Motors. Few others joked that the young boys on the bike were practicing for Republic Day stunts.

This is not the first time when such an incident has happened. A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh months ago when a 21-year-old tried imitating a Bollywood movie stunt while riding on the bonnets of two SUVs. He was later arrested by the Noida Police for breaking traffic rules and even his vehicles were seized.