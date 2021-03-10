Watch: Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins 'pawri' trend, takes potshot at Madhya Pradesh land mafia
Chouhan said at a function, 'Yeh main hoon, yeh meri sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai, aur yeh aap dekho bhoo mafia bhaag rahe hain'
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has joined the ‘pawri’ trend on Twitter.
Chouhan said at a function, "Yeh main hoon, yeh meri sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai, aur yeh aap dekho bhoo mafia bhaag rahe hain." (This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team; and look how the land mafia is running away.")
ये मैं हूँ!
मध्यप्रदेश में मेरी @BJP4MP की सरकार है!
यहाँ मेरी सशक्त प्रशासनिक टीम है!
और भूमाफिया मध्यप्रदेश छोड़कर भाग रहे हैं!#MafiamuktMP pic.twitter.com/WWtQWMs9Mn
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 9, 2021
The 'pawri' trend was started by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen last month. Since then, many celebrities from both India and Pakistan have referenced the trend.
Previously, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda had also said, “Yeh Bengal ki prabudh janta hai, ye hum hai, aur Bengal mein parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai” (This is Bengal’s enlightened public, this is us and the preparations are happening in Bengal for a change).
Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had also referenced the trend in its campaign. Posting a picture from a public meeting seemingly organised by the BJP, the TMC’s official Twitter handle had shared, “Yeh BJP Bengal hai, yeh unki jansabha hai, aur yahan inki pawri ho rahi hai” (This is BJP Bengal, this is their public meeting and their pawri is happening here).
The photograph tweeted by TMC showed several unoccupied chairs that were supposedly from one of BJP’s meetings in West Bengal.
Dananeer Mobeen, a 19-year-old Pakistani student shot to fame recently after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent.
It shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside. Swinging around the device she is filming on, Dananeer gestures behind her and says in Urdu, "This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place."
With inputs from PTI
