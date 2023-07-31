WATCH: The magnificent Shiva Artis performed on fourth Monday of Sawan 2023

Sawan, also referred to as Shravan, holds significant religious and cultural importance in the Hindu calendar, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Throughout this period, devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva and his family in temples across the country. Sawan is believed to be a sacred month dedicated to seeking blessings from Lord Shiva for success, marriage, and prosperity.

The ‘Bhasma Aarti’ for Lord Mahakal was performed early in the morning with established customs in the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the fourth Monday of ‘Sawan’ month.

Lord Mahakaleshwar, who is enshrined in the third position among the twelve Jyotirlingas was worshipped with the Bhasma Aarti today early morning in Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed only in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain.

Watch different kind of Shiva Artis being performed today:

