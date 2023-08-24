WATCH: Several houses collapse after massive landslide in Himachal's Kullu; many feared trapped

Several houses in Anni town of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district came down like a pack of cards after a massive landslide due to incessant rains in the region, with many people feared trapped, according to reports.

VIDEO | Several buildings collapsed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu due to rain-triggered landslides in the district. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/hxDbYgzoQJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2023

Confirming the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days ago.

Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide. It’s noteworthy that the administration had identified the risk and successfully evacuated the building two days prior. pic.twitter.com/cGAf0pPtGd — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 24, 2023

“Disturbing visuals emerge from Anni, Kullu, depicting a massive commercial building collapsing amidst a devastating landslide,” said the Chief Minister.

While the Chief Minister seemed to suggest that only a commercial building was damaged, the visuals showed three-four multi-storeyed buildings collapsing one after the other, leaving behind a massive trail of dust.

Emergency response teams, such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed to rescue those who are feared trapped in the landslide, according to an NDTV report.

Early today, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the damaged Kullu-Mandi Highway after heavy rainfall in the district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Hundreds of vehicles stranded in the Kullu district after the Kullu-Mandi road got damaged due to rainfall (23.08) pic.twitter.com/nsmBCHBASl — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2023

“The road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged. An alternative route via Pandoh has also been damaged. Hence, the movement of traffic is suspended for now,” senior Kullu police officer Sakshi Verma said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, warning of imminent heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days starting today.

With inputs from agencies