WATCH: Senior Delhi govt officer accused of raping friend's daughter tries to escape with wife ahead of arrest

In a latest development in the Delhi rape case where a government official allegedly raped a minor multiple times before impregnating her, a recently surfaced CCTV footage shows that the accused and his wife tried to escape on August 21 moments before the police arrested them.

The accused, a Delhi Commission for Women official, will be produced in court today, while his wife who was allegedly an accomplice in the crime, has been sent to judicial custody.

The government official and his wife has been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50).

However, some media reports quoted police saying that the couple was not trying to flee.

Earlier on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Khakha’s wife threatened the victim and gave her abortion pills.

“A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father’s family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in Nov-Dec 2020 and Jan 2021, she was raped by her local guardian,” the police said.

“When she told this to the accused’s wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion. The girl has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident. During her treatment & mediation, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl’s statement,” officials added.