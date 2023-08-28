WATCH: Seer says, 'declare Moon Hindu Rashtra so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality'
Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha National, also thanked PM Modi for that the point on the Moon where the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram soft-landed will be named 'Shiv Shakti'
After successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar’s south pole, a Hindu seer, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said Moon should be declared as a “Hindu Rashtra” before other countries and religions make their claims.
The appeal was made by the All India Hindu Mahasabha National President via a video message on X, formerly Twitter.
In the video, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing that the point on the Moon where the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram soft-landed will be named ‘Shiv Shakti’.
Making his appeal, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said the Indian government should “act quickly so that no terrorists can reach the Moon”.
“Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra by Parliament, Shiv Shakti Point should be developed as its capital at the landing place of Chandrayaan-3, so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality,” he said.
The caption along with the video read, “Moon should be declared as Hindu Sanatan Rashtra from Parliament, Shiv Shakti Point should be developed as its capital at the landing place of Chandrayaan 3, so that no terrorist can reach there with Jihadi mentality.”
संसद से चांद को हिंदू सनातन राष्ट्र के रूप में घोषित किया जाए,चंद्रयान 3 के उतरने के स्थान “शिव शक्ति पॉइंट” को उसकी राजधानी के रूप में विकसित हो ,ताकि कोई आतंकी जिहादी मानसिकता का वहा न पहुंच पाए 🌸🙏🌸स्वामी चक्रपाणि महाराज, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा/ संत महासभा pic.twitter.com/HPbifYFZzX
— Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) August 27, 2023
Political war over Chandrayaan-3 landing point name
A political war of words broke out between the Congress and the BJP over naming the Chandrayaan-3's landing point - 'Shiv Shakti'.
Congress leader Rashid Alvi said the name is ridiculous as PM Modi has no right to name the lunar surface. Countering the Opposition, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said Congress is only revealing its 'anti-Hindu' self.
Swami Chakrapani Maharaj's bizzare remarks
Earlier as well, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has made headlines for his bizarre remarks. In 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he and his outfit (All India Hindu Mahasabha) held a "gaumutra party".
Back in 2018, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj had said flood victims in Kerala who have eaten beef shouldn't receive help.
