WATCH: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha not allowed to enter Assembly

Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was sacked as a minister for questioning his own government on the issue of women safety, was not allowed to enter the Rajasthan Assembly by his party colleagues on Monday.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha was not allowed to enter the Rajasthan Assembly today after being removed as minister in Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet. pic.twitter.com/aMVOt0JRbM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, Rajasthan Congress leaders can be seen pushing Gudha as he tries to make his way to the Assembly.

Talking to the reporters later, Gudha alleged that he was attacked by around 50 people and Congress leaders dragged him out of the Assembly.

“Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman of the House, but he did not allow me to speak in the Assembly. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?,” he asked.

#WATCH | Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, says “Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I… pic.twitter.com/YamjvHUcCO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023

Gudha, who held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, has been targeting Gehlot following his sacking on Friday evening, hours after he cornered his government in the Assembly over the issue of crimes against women in the state.

Gudha had claimed on Sunday that he had saved Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot from trouble but was removed without being given an opportunity to explain himself.

“If Rajendra Gudha was not there, the chief minister would have been in jail,” he claimed at a programme in Jhunjhunu district.

Speaking to media persons, he claimed that he had secured a “red diary” on the directions of the chief minister during a raid by the ED and Income Tax Department against Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore.

“The chief minister called and asked me to retrieve the ‘red diary’ at any cost,” he claimed, without going into details of the diary’s contents.

He claimed the chief minister had repeatedly asked him if he had burnt the diary and added the CM would not have done so if there was nothing incriminating in it.

On Monday, Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi’s chair in the Assembly with a “red diary” and had an argument with him.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the “red diary”.

Gudha, who is among six MLAs who won the 2018 Assembly election on a BSP ticket before defecting to the Congress in September 2019, was inducted as a minister in November 2021.

They had supported Gehlot in July 2020 during his tussle with his then-deputy Sachin Pilot. However, in the last few months, Gudha has made statements in favour of Pilot.

