Watch: RPF officer rescues woman after she slid into platform’s gap at Muzaffarnagar Railway Station

Numerous courageous incidents involving Indian Police personnel risking their lives to save common people have become quite trending across social media. Now, a similar kind of incident where quick action taken by a few members of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is making the rounds online and winning hearts for the best of reasons. A clip of the bone-chilling experience has been uploaded by RPF India on their official Twitter. The incident took place at Bihar’s Muzaffarnagar Railway Station where a woman who slipped into the gap in the platform was somehow saved by an officer. The urgency and swift reflex of the officer touched the hearts of online users and has been earning many plaudits.

Sensing the impending danger, Alert on duty #RPF staff saved a lady passenger from coming under the wheels of a moving train at Muzaffarpur railway station.

It is advisable not to board/alight a moving train#MissionJeewanRaksha @RailMinIndia @rpfecr pic.twitter.com/g7EzXcM1Fv — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 23, 2022



On 22 October, the lady, identified as Ambisha Khatoon, attempted to exit a moving Gwalior-Barauni Express train when she tragically slid into the gap between the platform and the train. She was then rescued by an RPF officer who was present on the scene. Though the footage was not that clear to understand the consequence of the happening, the woman was successfully lifted up on the platform’s surface, as per reports.

Since being shared, the gripping video has received thousands of views and hundreds of users have liked it so far. Views were left stunned after watching the officer’s brave action. Numerous appreciatory messages were poured into the comment section.

A person noted, “It’s really commendable that RPF is providing attention while trains are coming or leaving the platform. Their remarkable job should be honored.”

There are plenty of videos are coming in of rpf saved passengers. It's really comandable that RPF is providing attention while trains coming or leaving platform. Their remarkable job should be hounered @mumbairailusers — Harshad Chambawane (@Harshchambawane) October 23, 2022



A user lauded, “Well done, must say railways have improved a lot in the last 4 years, the response, the speed in booking tickets etc is commendable. Life-saving of passengers at peak.”

Well done, must say railways have improved a lot in the last 4 years , the response, the speed in booking tickets etc is commendable. Life saving of passengers at peak . Well done — Pruthvi Raj (@LauduTitter) October 24, 2022



An individual marked, “Great commitment to duty.”

Great Commitment and Committed to Duty 🙏🌹 — Y V Vishwrshwar Rao Yerabaty (@VYerabaty) October 24, 2022



Here are some other notable reactions:

Hats off to the RPF.👍 — Siddhartha Chaudhuri (@Siddhar81650670) October 24, 2022

A big salute to the RPF🙏🙏👏👏👌👌 — Arya Kollipara (@AryaKollipara) October 25, 2022

Unbelievable effort. — RPF Post Ghatsila (@rpfghatsila) October 24, 2022



The victim, Khatoon is reportedly a native of the Bihar town of Narkatiaganj. On that day, she needed to use the toilet, but she soon realised that platform number 3 was devoid of any toilets. The Gwalior-Barauni Express arrived at the station in the middle of that and she hopped onto the train so she could use the restroom there. But in some moments, the train began to leave the station. As she desperately tried to exit the train, she ended up squeezing herself into the gap between the train and the platform.