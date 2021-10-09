Watch: Roads and restaurants flooded in Hyderabad amid heavy rains; several flights cancelled

Currently, roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water especially, Kukatpally and Nalas in Vanasthalipuram have overflowed due to heavy rains.

After continuous and incessant rainfall on 8 October, several parts of Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging. According to reports, the city received 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11:00 pm yesterday. Due to the nonstop rain, several low-lying areas got flooded with rainwater that resulted in entering homes in several places.

Currently, roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water especially, Kukatpally and Nalas in Vanasthalipuram have overflowed due to heavy rains. Lingojiguda in the Saroornagar area witnessed the maximum rainfall of 13 cm.

Two people got washed away in the drainages by strong currents after heavy rains lashed the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram stated that “Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them”.

Several flights were also cancelled due to waterlogging at the airport.

Currently, a video of a flooded restaurant in the Old City is going viral on social media. In the clip, customers can be seen sitting and having food in ankle-deep water.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

In another video, cars that are parked at lanes are seen floating and being swept away where currents were stronger.

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab which hit Telangana, there will be light to moderate rain at many places with heavy to very heavy fall at isolated places.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with stories and incidents of flooding that took place last year in September-October. People recalled the horrors and accused the city administration of not working on improving the infrastructure since then.

