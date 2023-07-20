WATCH Road Rage in Noida: Man dragged on SUV bonnet for 300 metres after tiff over minor collision

A viral video emerged on social media showing a shocking incident in Noida. A fight broke out between two individuals after a Brezza car rammed a WagonR from behind. Then, things took a violent turn.

The driver of the WagonR came out to lodge his displeasure, at which point the driver of the Brezza dragged the former on the bonnet of his car for approximately 300 meters.

Watch:

The victim, identified as Pravesh Kashyap, was not willing to let the matter slide, and confronted the Brezza by standing in front of its bonnet. However, Arjun, Brezza driver, showed no concern for the man’s protest and instead, hit him with the car, causing him to be dragged along.

The situation escalated further when it was discovered that victim’s child, who was also in the WagonR during the collision, sustained injuries.

The incident caused widespread panic, leading to the road being blocked. Shockingly, the Brezza had other passengers onboard while this violence unfolded.

The police arrested Arjun Yadav, and his Brezza was seized. He now faces legal action for his actions. The victim, Pravesh Kashyap, hails from Ghaziabad and had been traveling with his wife and child during the unfortunate incident. The video capturing the distressing event has since gone viral on social media, generating widespread attention and concern.

With inputs from agencies