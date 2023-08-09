WATCH: Remembering Quit India Movement, BJP MPs raise slogans of 'Corruption Quit India', 'Dynasty Quit India'

BJP MPs on Wednesday held a demonstration on the Parliament premises, remembering the Quit India Movement. They were seen raising slogans of ‘Corruption Quit India’, ‘Dynasty Quit India’, and ‘Appeasement Quit India’.

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.

Modi’s apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.

“Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule,” he said in a tweet.

He added, “Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.”

Modi has repeatedly accused opposition parties of pursuing the politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement, calling upon people to shun them.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The meaning of family dynasty is that a son or daughter of a leader will become the leader of the party. Not just a leader but he will either become a PM/CM or a candidate for the PM/CM post irrespective of their capability. Packaging & re-packaging of Rahul Gandhi keep going on. But does Congress ever think of Rahul Gandhi as capable of becoming a leader of a country like India?…”

