A day after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally and the violence spread to parts of Gurugram, Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted flag march in Badshahpur where two shops were set ablaze by a mob on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Haryana: Flag march conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam’s Badshahpur pic.twitter.com/3hXbYMW2km — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The two shops in Badshapur, one of the four sub divisions of Gurugram district situated on Sohna Road, were set ablaze around 2 pm by an irate mob. According to nearby shopkeepers, both their occupants had already fled to their villages on Monday.

Meanwhile, denying claims that work from home for employees was imposed in Gurugram in light of clashes in Badshahpur, the Gurugram Police on Tuesday urged people not to spread rumours.

Taking to Twitter, police said that all offices in the city are open and in operation.

“We condemn such information spreading rumors..All offices are open and working, no restrictions on commuting anywhere within & out of gurugram. Appeal to everyone.. kindly refrain to spread rumors and misinformation please,” the post read.

However, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed on Wednesday in Gurugram as per the order issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

According to media reports, citing Nuh SP, 26 FIRs have been filed in the case in the district and as many as 116 people have been arrested so far.

Section 144 is still on in the district and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended.

#WATCH | Visuals from Haryana’s Nuh where police force has been deployed after a clash broke out between two groups on July 31. Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. pic.twitter.com/Txd5uC74pn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday termed the Nuh violence as “unfortunate” and said the attack on a VHP procession was “well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy”.

Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

“In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, the attack was carried out in Nuh to disrupt the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy,” Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

