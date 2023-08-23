Watch: Prayers offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing
The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.
Prayers were offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Wednesday ahead of scheduled Chandrayaan-3 landing on lunar surface today evening.
#WATCH | Prayers offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. pic.twitter.com/eDyzHjDFOx
— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023
Related Articles
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries. Chandrayaan-3’s experiments will determine whether it is feasible to set up a launch station for interplanetary expeditions, on the Moon.
Furthermore, Chandrayaan-3’s findings will tell us whether the moon is a viable option for our clean energy goals. Scientists believe that Helium-3 or He-3 holds the key to virtually limitless clean energy, and will be vital for the world, in achieving our clean energy goals.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.
Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander ‘Vikram’ crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan’s maiden mission was in 2008.
The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.
The soft-landing is being attempted days after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.
also read
Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong prays for success of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which has been developed for just over Rs 600 crore, will be critical to India’s future space missions as well as for other countries
Opinion | Why Mission Chandrayaan-3 is a giant leap for India
Chandrayaan-3 mission is a great opportunity for India to stamp its place as a space-powered country among the comity of nations
One Step Away From History: Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander separates from propulsion module
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission is just one step away from making history. ISRO successfully separated the Vikram lander from the propulsion module, thus starting its descent towards moon. The lander is now in its deboosting phase as it makes its way to the lunar south pole