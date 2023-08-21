WATCH: Police arrive at the residence Delhi govt official accused of rape in Burari

Police have arrived at the residence Delhi government official accused of allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her.

#WATCH | Police arrive at the residence of the rape accused Delhi govt official in Burari He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months pic.twitter.com/2dDb2hzCPy — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said “A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father’s family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in Nov-Dec 2020 and Jan 2021, she was raped by her local guardian.

“When she told this to the accused’s wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion. The girl has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident. During her treatment & mediation, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl’s statement”

The statement came after the Delhi Police booked a senior official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department for allegedly raping his friend’s minor daughter several times and impregnating her.

#WATCH | DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says ” A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father’s family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official)… pic.twitter.com/pHlKBLKIsl — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023



The girl was staying with the accused — a deputy director in the WCD department — and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

An official told news agency PTI that the accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. The official added the accused’s wife has also been charged with giving the victim medicine to terminate the pregnancy.

Taking action in connection with the matter on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the accused official and sought a report from Chief Secretary by 5 pm, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, Bharadwaj said, “This is a horrific incident…This incident has shamed humanity. Action should have been taken by now.”