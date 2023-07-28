WATCH: PMK protest against NLC turns violent in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, police detain Anbumani Ramadoss

Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district turned into a battleground after leaders and workers of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) protested against NLC (Neyveli Lignite Corporation) and clashed with police on Friday.

The agitators were raising their voices against the acquisition and expansion of land for NLC mining expansion in the villages of Valayamadevi village near Bhuvanagiri in the district.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons as well as fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and detained PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss as well as several others.

Earlier in his address, Anbumani said, "Tamil Nadu has now become an electricity surplus state. Tamil Nadu does not need NLC now. The administration is destroying the land and the people."

Later he led a large number of PMK cadres who attempted to force their way through the barricades placed in front of the arch gate and picket the Central Public Sector Enterprise.

The protesters hurled plastic bottles and pelted stones onto the arch gate and onto riot control vehicles parked behind it.

A large team of police arrived at the spot to detain the protestors. Anbumani was being detained after which the cadres became more aggressive and began damaging the windscreen of police vehicles and clashed with the cops.

Shops and other business establishments in Neyveli were forced to down the shutters.

With inputs from agencies