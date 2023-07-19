WATCH: People thrash woman pilot, husband for 'torturing' 10-year-old girl kept as domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

A woman pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff member, faced a violent attack by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka on allegations of employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and subjecting her to abuse.

Disturbing footage from the scene showed the woman, still dressed in her pilot’s uniform, being repeatedly slapped and physically assaulted by several women while her hair was forcefully pulled. Despite her pleas for help and apologies, the assault continued.

Watch:

The Delhi police took prompt action, medically examining the young girl and filing a case against the accused under sections 323, 324, 342 of the Indian Penal Code, and the Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. The suspects have been arrested, reported ANI.

Reacting to the incident, Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan said, “We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks have come to the fore. A case has been registered. Both husband and wife have been detained and are being arrested. Counselling of the child has been done.”

The pilot’s husband was also targeted separately by a group of men. Despite his attempts to protect his wife, the mob continued the assault.

The couple had hired the 10-year-old girl for domestic work approximately two months ago, reported NDTV. The incident came to light when a relative of the girl noticed injury marks on her arms and promptly informed the police.

Upon hearing of the alleged mistreatment, enraged local residents gathered and attacked the couple. The police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody.

