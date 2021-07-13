India

Watch: People cross river on half-damaged bridge in Uttarakhand amid gushing waves

As the country is witnessing rains, Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy torrential rainfall for the past few weeks. A video recently surfaced on social media where people are trying to cross Dehradun district's Amlawa River amid gushing water.

The video shows a group of people trying to cross the Amlawa River through a bridge that has been damaged due to heavy rainfall. In the visuals, the damaged bridge can be seen partially immersed in the river while water was hitting the damaged bridge with force as people crossed it over.

Apart from the flash floods, Uttarakhand witnessed a landslide that blocked movement on Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway 07 near Chamoli. In another incident, three people were killed after their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy and continuous rains. The dead include an eight-year-old boy.

So far, at least six houses have been swept away and over 10 people are feared trapped after the landslide hit Kangra city in the state.

