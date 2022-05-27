Watch | Passengers perform Garba at Ratlam railway platform to celebrate early arrival of train

The Bandra-Haridwar Express arrived at the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, 20 minutes prior to its scheduled arrival. The train had a 10-minute stop but since it had arrived before time, passengers had a 30-window at their disposal. They performed Garba and grooved to several hit tunes.

A group of passengers at Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam railway station grabbed eyeballs when they performed Garba after their train arrived 20 minutes ahead of its scheduled time on 25 May. The video of the incident has prompted a variety of reactions online.

The Bandra-Haridwar Express arrived at the Ratlam station at 10:15 pm, which was 20 minutes prior to its scheduled arrival. The train had a 10-minute stop but since it had arrived before time, passengers had a 30-window at their disposal. Before boarding the train, they performed Garba and grooved to some popular numbers including Odhni Udi Udi Jaye.

Other passengers who were previously unaware of the train’s before time arrival, also got down and danced away to celebrate it. The video of the Garba performance soon went viral on social media.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the clip on his own Twitter handle with the caption, “मजामा Happy Journey."

The video has garnered almost four lakh views on Twitter since it was shared by Vaishnaw on 26 May.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that one should learn how to live life to the fullest from Gujaratis.

If you want to enjoy life to the fullest, learn it from the Gujaratis. https://t.co/v0kKjONJTs — Deepak Prabhu (@ragiing_bull) May 27, 2022

Life is a train journey. I begin at a station and I end at a station... The magic lies in how you enjoy at the stations. Celebrating life!👇@AshwiniVaishnaw https://t.co/5uEHsPwpz4 — Rakesh Singh (@rakeshpidasin) May 27, 2022

Many users got nostalgic as they remembered train journeys from their childhood days. Others were of the view that the coordination among the travelers made them look like a flash mob.

A lot of internet users were left amused by the performance, while some wished that more trains around the country would arrive early or on time.

