WATCH: Passengers jump out in panic as smoke fills coach of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express

Another train mishap was reported in Odisha when smoke was seen coming out from one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Brahmapur station in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The smoke was due to brake binding after a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach of Vivek Express.

The wheels of the coach allegedly got stuck on the tracks and due to the fiction, smoke was seen coming out.

There was panic among passengers after seeing the smoke and they began jumping off the train with their luggage.

A fire extinguisher was used and the train resumed its journey after around 30 minutes.

#WATCH | Smoke witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha’s Brahmapur Station due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach “The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a… pic.twitter.com/MUSoIoS1lp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023

"The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher," ANI quoted Railway officer Basanta Kumar Satpathy as saying.

"The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," Satpathy added.

