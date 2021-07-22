The vote to decide whether Susana Diaz, the former regional president, can be elected as a senator for the region was halted as the rodent disrupted proceedings

In an unusual incident, a rat entered Andalusia Parliament in Spain's Seville city, leading to commotion. The incident happened when the members of Andalusia’s representatives were about to cast their vote on an important issue.

A video of the incident was shared by Reuters on social media, where the regional speaker Marta Bosquet was seen as the first person to the rodent. During her speech at the podium, she screamed on the microphone and then was seen covering her mouth in shock. As she covered her mouth in shock, others in the session were left alarmed.

Several members of the parliament rose to their seats and started looking for the rodent. Videos show some lawmakers jumping out of their seats running while others are looking for the rat.

This is the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia's parliament in Spain 🐀 pic.twitter.com/PypFRWvQfQ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021

As per reports, the members in the parliament were about to vote on whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional president, as a senator for the region. Post the rat attack, the proceedings in Andalusia Parliament got disrupted for a short period of time after which the members again assembled to vote.

By the end of the day, Susana Diaz was selected as a socialist senator for the region.

The Parliament in Andalusia, which is located in Seville city, contested its first elections in 1982. This parliament consists of 109 members that are elected by the D'Hondt method or the Jefferson method. This system is controlled by an alliance between the People’s Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos.