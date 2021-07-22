Watch: Parliament proceedings in Spain disrupted by rat; video goes viral
The vote to decide whether Susana Diaz, the former regional president, can be elected as a senator for the region was halted as the rodent disrupted proceedings
In an unusual incident, a rat entered Andalusia Parliament in Spain's Seville city, leading to commotion. The incident happened when the members of Andalusia’s representatives were about to cast their vote on an important issue.
A video of the incident was shared by Reuters on social media, where the regional speaker Marta Bosquet was seen as the first person to the rodent. During her speech at the podium, she screamed on the microphone and then was seen covering her mouth in shock. As she covered her mouth in shock, others in the session were left alarmed.
Several members of the parliament rose to their seats and started looking for the rodent. Videos show some lawmakers jumping out of their seats running while others are looking for the rat.
This is the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia's parliament in Spain 🐀 pic.twitter.com/PypFRWvQfQ
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 21, 2021
As per reports, the members in the parliament were about to vote on whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional president, as a senator for the region. Post the rat attack, the proceedings in Andalusia Parliament got disrupted for a short period of time after which the members again assembled to vote.
By the end of the day, Susana Diaz was selected as a socialist senator for the region.
The Parliament in Andalusia, which is located in Seville city, contested its first elections in 1982. This parliament consists of 109 members that are elected by the D'Hondt method or the Jefferson method. This system is controlled by an alliance between the People’s Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos.
also read
Watch: China's subway passengers trapped in waist-deep waters as deadly floods sweep country
In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train
‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni becomes certified crime scene investigator and Twitter can't keep calm
Informing fans about the big moment in his life, Soni took to Instagram and posted a note saying that he decided to register himself for the course during the coronavirus lockdown.
Watch: Mother throws 2-yr-old into arms of passersby after rioters set ablaze Durban building
The woman was on the 16th floor when a fire was started by looters at the ground level of the building